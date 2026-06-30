META AI ARRIVES IN ISRAEL: Hebrew Support And WhatsApp Integration Officially Launches

Meta has officially launched Meta AI in Israel with full Hebrew support, making its artificial intelligence assistant available through WhatsApp, the Meta AI website, and desktop and mobile platforms. The rollout marks the company’s latest step in expanding its AI services to additional markets while integrating them into its existing family of apps.

Israeli users can now interact with Meta AI in natural Hebrew, generate and edit images and videos from text prompts, and upload photos for real-time analysis and recommendations without leaving WhatsApp. Meta also says the assistant can connect with external services such as Gmail and Outlook.

At the core of the platform is Muse Spark, Meta’s first multimodal reasoning model, which can process both text and images while performing more advanced reasoning tasks, similar to other leading AI platforms.

The launch places Meta AI in direct competition with established AI assistants already available in Israel. While Meta is emphasizing the assistant’s deep integration with WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, the company also continues to face scrutiny over privacy due to its extensive use of user data across its platforms.

Meta said the Israeli launch is part of its broader effort to expand access to its AI tools worldwide, though similar rollouts have faced delays in some countries because of data privacy regulations.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)