MAJOR SECURITY EXPORT CASE: Company And Executives Indicted In Alleged 35 Million Shekel Defense Software Smuggling Scheme

Israeli prosecutors on Tuesday filed an indictment with the Rishon LeZion Magistrate’s Court against Ability Computer Industries & Software Ltd. and two of its executives following a joint investigation by Lahav 433, the Defense Ministry’s security directorate, and additional law enforcement agencies. The charges were filed as part of a plea agreement.

According to the indictment, the defendants are accused of aggravated smuggling and marketing defense-related products without the licenses required under Israel’s Defense Export Control Law. The investigation began after intelligence information was received by the Defense Ministry and Israel Police, and authorities estimate the scope of the alleged smuggling offenses at approximately 35 million shekels.

Police said the charges stem from alleged violations of restrictions imposed under Israel’s defense export laws. In addition to the smuggling and unlicensed defense marketing charges, one of the executives also faces tax-related charges, while the company itself has been charged with money laundering.

According to the report, the case centers on an offensive cyber software program that allegedly was exported without obtaining the approvals required from the Defense Ministry and the authorities responsible for supervising defense exports to foreign countries.

Because of the case’s national security sensitivity, significant portions of the investigation remain classified. The court has imposed a gag order on much of the indictment, leaving many details of the alleged scheme under seal.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)