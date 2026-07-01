IDF WITHDRAWAL PILOT DELAYED: Israel Awaits New Joint Security Mechanism With Lebanon

The pilot withdrawal of IDF forces from southern Lebanon has been delayed as Israel and Lebanon continue working to finalize a new joint security mechanism that will oversee implementation of the classified security annex of the ceasefire agreement.

The first phase of the plan, which includes an IDF withdrawal from the Lebanese villages of Zawtar and Froun, was expected to move forward following the understandings reached between Israel and Lebanon over the weekend. However, discussions within the IDF concluded that the timetable should be pushed back until the new coordination mechanism is in place.

According to officials familiar with the discussions, the new framework is intended to significantly strengthen coordination between the IDF and the Lebanese Army, likely through a joint virtual operations center established with American coordination. Unlike the existing mechanism, which primarily focused on investigating ceasefire violations, the new system is expected to coordinate efforts to dismantle Hezbollah’s military infrastructure.

The United States is expected to approve the officials who will participate in the mechanism to ensure Hezbollah cannot gain access to sensitive intelligence. Officials familiar with the matter said this was one of the shortcomings of the coordination mechanism established in 2024.

“At the moment there is no timetable. The withdrawal will take place, but it has to be done properly,” security officials said. According to the report, Israeli forces will withdraw only after clear benchmarks are established requiring the Lebanese Army to take immediate and concrete action against Hezbollah.

Israeli officials also expressed dissatisfaction with the current coordination mechanism, saying the Lebanese Army has not acted aggressively enough against Hezbollah despite receiving Israeli intelligence, largely out of concern over a direct confrontation with the terrorist organization.

The report comes days after the United States published the full framework agreement signed by Israel and Lebanon in Washington, describing it as a declaration of intent aimed at achieving lasting peace and laying the groundwork for peaceful relations between the two neighboring countries.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)