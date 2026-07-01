Former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot Officially Launches Bid For Prime Minister

Former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot, chairman of the Yashar! party, officially launched his campaign for prime minister on Tuesday, declaring that the upcoming election will determine “Israel’s security, unity, and soul.”

“By this October, the government born out of the terrible October will have completed its role. A new and much better chapter in Israel’s history will begin,” Eisenkot said. “Israel deserves a new chapter. Together, we will write it.”

Pledging to earn the public’s trust, Eisenkot promised to provide unifying leadership rooted in “Israel’s tradition, heritage, and Torah,” adding that he intends to serve as “the prime minister of all Israeli citizens.”

The former IDF chief said a government under his leadership would make difficult decisions on issues including national security, military service, and education. He pledged to expand the ranks of the IDF to significantly ease the burden on both active-duty soldiers and reservists without compromising Israel’s security needs.

Eisenkot also vowed to direct substantial government funding toward rebuilding northern and southern Israel, while increasing investment in healthcare, education, transportation, and infrastructure.

In addition, he pledged to establish a state commission of inquiry into the October 7 attacks, calling it the government’s “first obligation” so Israel can learn the lessons of the past and better prepare for the future.

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