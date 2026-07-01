SHOCK IN NETANYA: Mekubal Rav Amos Guetta Z’TL Murdered By Mentally Unstable Man

Shock and mourning have gripped the city of Netanya following the brutal murder of HaRav Amos Guetta Z’tl, a renowned mekubal, marbitz Torah, and mekarev who dedicated his life to bringing Jews closer to Torah and mitzvos.

HaRav Guetta, 75, was stabbed to death Tuesday morning inside his beis medrash on Rechov Shimon Bar Yochai. According to investigators, the suspect—who is known to police and is reportedly mentally unstable—allegedly demanded to daven with the Rav. An argument ensued, during which the suspect allegedly stabbed the Rav four times before fleeing.

Police launched an extensive manhunt and apprehended the suspect, a man in his 20s, a short time later.

HaRav Guetta is believed to be the second mekubal in Eretz Yisroel to be murdered in such a shocking attack. In 2011, as reported on YWN, HaRav Elazar Abuchatzeira zt”l, widely known as Baba Elazar, was stabbed to death inside his home in Be’er Sheva by a man who had come to seek his advice and brachah. The two killings, 15 years apart, have sent shockwaves through the Torah world.

Born in Libya on 19 Adar II, 5711 (1951), HaRav Guetta immigrated to Eretz Yisroel as a child with his family and settled in Netanya.

In his younger years, he worked as a postal carrier while simultaneously studying medicine for several years. Ultimately, his burning desire for Torah led him to abandon his secular studies entirely and devote himself completely to limud haTorah.

He learned in Kollel Or HaTorah in Netanya under HaRav Shimon Gabai and later spent years traveling daily to Moshav Porat to learn b’chavrusa with HaRav Avraham Mordechai Yitzchaki, acquiring a deep mastery of both nigleh and nistar.

HaRav Guetta eventually established his own yeshiva, named after the famed mekubal HaRav Yitzchak Chai Taieb zt”l. The yeshiva attracted bochurim and avreichim from diverse backgrounds, with individualized programs in halacha, parshas hashavua, mussar, and Torah study.

His reputation spread far beyond Netanya as someone who brought thousands of Jews closer to Yiddishkeit through his warmth, wisdom, and powerful shiurim. People from every walk of life sought his advice, brachos, and guidance, viewing him as a spiritual father and mentor.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, when many batei medrash closed, HaRav Guetta temporarily relocated with a group of close talmidim to Tiveria, where they continued learning and davening uninterrupted.

Despite enduring profound personal tragedy—including the loss of his young son in a devastating car accident shortly after his bar mitzvah—HaRav Guetta accepted the decree with extraordinary emunah and continued strengthening others through Torah and chesed.

He is survived by two sons and two daughters. His eldest son, HaRav Moshe Guetta, worked closely alongside him for many years in his Torah and chesed activities.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)