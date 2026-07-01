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Trump Weighed Return To War With Iran But Opted For “Diplomatic Talks”

US President Donald Trump. White House Photo

US President Donald Trump recently considered returning to an all-out war with Iran, holding multiple discussions with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine on further strikes, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing US officials.

Trump was briefed on options to resume full-scale attacks, which the sources described as “finishing the job.”

However, Trump ultimately opted to continue indirect diplomatic talks with the Islamic Republic, currently being held in Doha. He also has already indicated agreement to allow the talks to continue past the 60-day deadline on August 18.

According to the report, Trump’s decision is not a final one. But for the time being, he is content with a policy of containment, carrying out targeted military operations on Iranian targets in cases of violations of the terms of the existing agreement.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

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