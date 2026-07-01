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TERROR IN ISRAEL: Arab Killed After Attempting To Stab Police Officer In Lod

Scene of the attack.

A terror attack was thwarted Wednesday morning in Lod after a knife-wielding Arab charged at a YASAM officer during a police operation.

According to an initial police report, officers from the Lod Police Station were conducting operational activity in the city when they spotted a suspect carrying a knife and ordered him to stop.

YASAM officers, Israel Police’s special patrol unit, were also operating in the area, and the terrorist ran toward them and attempted to stab one of them.

One of the officers opened fire, killing the Arab at the scene.

B’Chasdei Hashem, no members of the security forces were injured.

Large forces from the Central District Police were deployed to collect evidence and examine the circumstances and motive behind the attack.

Hatzalah paramedic Chaim Adler said: “When I arrived at the scene, I found a man in his 30s unconscious, without a pulse or breathing, suffering from penetrating wounds after being shot by a police officer following an attempted terrorist attack. After conducting a medical examination, paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

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