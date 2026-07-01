U.S.-SAUDI TENSIONS: Riyadh Refused Base Access for Hormuz Operation, Report Says

A major rift has erupted between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia after Riyadh reportedly refused to allow American forces to use Saudi bases and airspace for a military operation aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the U.S. launched more than 100 military aircraft for “Operation Freedom,” but the mission was quickly halted after Saudi Arabia blocked access to facilities Washington considered critical. U.S. officials reportedly viewed the move as a serious breach of trust at a key moment in the confrontation with Iran.

In response, the White House reportedly threatened to delay shipments of missile interceptors needed to defend Saudi Arabia from Iranian missiles and drones. Although Riyadh later backed down, U.S. officials said the damage to relations may be difficult to repair.

The tensions were also reflected in Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s Gulf visit last week, when he traveled to the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain but skipped Saudi Arabia. The U.S. is now reportedly considering reducing its military footprint in Saudi Arabia and shifting some forces to countries that backed Washington more strongly, including Israel and Jordan.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)