MUEZZIN BILL ADVANCES: Knesset Gives Preliminary Approval To Restrict Mosque Loudspeakers

The Knesset on Wednesday gave preliminary approval to the so-called “Muezzin Law,” legislation aimed at restricting the use of loudspeaker systems at houses of worship, particularly mosques, in an effort to reduce excessive noise, especially during the late-night and early-morning hours.

The bill passed its first reading by a vote of 50-36, with support from Yisrael Beytenu and Shas. It must still clear committee discussions and three additional Knesset votes before becoming law.

Yisrael Beytenu, which has long championed the legislation under party leader Avigdor Liberman, was joined by Shas in backing the proposal. United Torah Judaism lawmakers were absent from the vote following reports of an understanding with Arab parties, who were also absent from a separate vote on the Basic Law: Torah Study. Shas said its support reflected its longstanding position, noting that it backed similar legislation in 2017.

Ra’am Chairman Mansour Abbas sharply condemned the bill, calling it discriminatory and anti-religious. He argued that the legislation unfairly targets the Muslim community and urged efforts to address broader issues facing Arab society instead.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)