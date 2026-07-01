MUEZZIN BILL ADVANCES: Knesset Gives Preliminary Approval To Restrict Mosque Loudspeakers

The Knesset on Wednesday gave preliminary approval to the so-called “Muezzin Law,” legislation aimed at restricting the use of loudspeaker systems at houses of worship, particularly mosques, in an effort to reduce excessive noise, especially during the late-night and early-morning hours.
The bill passed its first reading by a vote of 50-36, with support from Yisrael Beytenu and Shas. It must still clear committee discussions and three additional Knesset votes before becoming law.
Yisrael Beytenu, which has long championed the legislation under party leader Avigdor Liberman, was joined by Shas in backing the proposal. United Torah Judaism lawmakers were absent from the vote following reports of an understanding with Arab parties, who were also absent from a separate vote on the Basic Law: Torah Study. Shas said its support reflected its longstanding position, noting that it backed similar legislation in 2017.
Ra’am Chairman Mansour Abbas sharply condemned the bill, calling it discriminatory and anti-religious. He argued that the legislation unfairly targets the Muslim community and urged efforts to address broader issues facing Arab society instead.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
2 Responses
Big mistake for the frum parties (Hareidi and Zionist) to support such a law. Such a law makes it easier for the ruling secular zionists to show they are non-discriminatory when persecuting frum Jews. They want to show the world they treat all religions equally (by persecuting them). At one time, the Hareidi parties worked together with the Arab parties to oppose anti-religious legislation of any flavor. This would be a wise policy.
Attention arabs: They are not blocking your prayers. Your religious freedom isn’t impacted in the least. In fact, you can pray as much and as often as you fancy. But the loudspeakers disturbing the peace are real noise pollution. And waking up the neighborhood should not be part and parcel of your devotions. Maybe your mosque can send out their prayer wails directly to you in your phone, 5, 10 or even 15 times a day. But for Heaven’s sake, loz shloffen!!