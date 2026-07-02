NEW CONTROVERSY: IDF To Probe Claims Female Soldiers Were Moved During Netanyahu Visit ato Accommodate Chareidi Soldiers

The IDF has launched an investigation into claims that four female soldiers were instructed to leave a building during Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s visit to southern Lebanon in order to accommodate Chareidi soldiers from the Hashmonaim Brigade.

Netanyahu and Defense Minister Katz visited commanders and soldiers in southern Lebanon on Tuesday. The visit included a meeting and photographs with soldiers from the Hashmonaim Brigade, who had arrived from another position in Lebanon.

According to the mother of one of the artillery soldiers, members of the artillery battery spent hours cleaning the building and helping fortify it ahead of the visit. She claimed that shortly before Netanyahu’s arrival, four female soldiers were instructed to move to another building.

The mother said the soldiers were told that the Hashmonaim Brigade had been promised they would not encounter female soldiers during the visit.

“For four hours, the girls sat downstairs and were not allowed to go upstairs so the Hashmonaim soldiers would not accidentally run into them,” she said, adding that commanders explained the decision was made “out of respect” for the Chareidi soldiers.

Opposition leader Yair Golan criticized the reported incident, accusing the government of sidelining female combat soldiers in order to accommodate Chareidi troops.

The IDF responded by saying, “This was a gathering that was not properly planned given the conditions at the brigade command post in enemy territory. The incident will be investigated.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)