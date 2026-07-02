RISING THREAT: Security Establishment Warns Iran Is Trying To Ignite Terror In Yehuda And Shomron

Israel’s security establishment is increasingly concerned that Iran is attempting to direct and orchestrate terrorist attacks from Yehuda and Shomron, prompting the IDF to significantly reinforce its forces in the area, according to an i24NEWS report.

Officials in the IDF Central Command and the Yehuda and Shomron Division have recently identified what they describe as a growing effort by Iranian-backed elements to guide and coordinate attacks originating from the region. In response, the IDF has decided to deploy at least four additional battalions, increasing the total number of battalions operating in the sector to 24. The Paratroopers Brigade is also being assigned to the area.

The reinforcement comes as the Yehuda and Shomron Division continues to face an expanding operational burden. In recent years, its area of responsibility has grown significantly due to the establishment of additional communities, authorized outposts, and farms, all of which require ongoing security and military protection.

The growing mission has placed increased pressure on forces in the field while raising a broader challenge for Israel’s defense establishment: how to provide the manpower needed for the expanding number of security missions, and where to find the additional soldiers and reservists required to carry them out.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)