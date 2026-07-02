NEW POLL: Likud Slips To 21 Seats As Eisenkot Closes To Within One Mandate; Bennett Rebounds

A new Channel 13 News poll shows Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s Likud continuing to lose ground, falling to 21 seats, just one mandate ahead of former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party, which rises to 20 seats.

The poll also shows Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid’s B’Yachad party recovering after several weeks of declining support, climbing to 17 seats. Yair Golan’s Democrats rank fourth, followed by Yisrael Beiteinu (10), Shas (9), United Torah Judaism (8), Otzma Yehudit (8), Hadash-Ta’al (6), Religious Zionism (5), and Ra’am (5). Blue and White, HaMiluimnikim (“The Reservists”), and Balad all fail to cross the electoral threshold.

According to the poll, Netanyahu’s coalition bloc stands at 51 seats, while the opposition bloc holds 58 seats. The Arab parties collectively receive 11 seats, meaning neither bloc would be able to form a government without support from Arab parties.

In a head-to-head question for prime minister, 44% of respondents said they would prefer former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot, compared with 40% who chose Netanyahu.

The results follow a Channel 12 poll released earlier this week, which also showed Likud remaining the largest party but with Eisenkot’s party closing the gap to just two seats.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)