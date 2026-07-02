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Syrian FM Says Damascus Open to Talks With Hezbollah if ‘Interests Require It’

Mourners carry the coffin of top Hezbollah military chief Haytham Ali Tabatabai during his funeral in Beirut's southern suburbs on November 24, 2025. (Ibrahim AMRO / AFP)

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani said Thursday that Damascus is open to meeting with the Iran-backed Hezbollah terror group “if interests require it,” marking a notable shift as Syria’s new government continues to reshape its regional relationships.

During his first official visit to Lebanon since taking office, Shaibani met with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, and other senior officials. While he said the “Hezbollah file” was not discussed during the meetings, he emphasized that Syria remains open to dialogue with the group if circumstances warrant.

Shaibani also sought to dismiss recent speculation that Syrian forces could intervene militarily in Lebanon, reiterating that Damascus has “no intention” of sending troops across the border. The comments come after President Trump suggested last month that Syria could take on Hezbollah, saying he believed Damascus could handle the group more effectively than Israel.

The Syrian foreign minister announced that Syria and Lebanon signed an agreement establishing a high-level cooperation committee aimed at strengthening bilateral ties. He also delivered an invitation from Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa for President Aoun to visit Damascus, a trip that would mark the first of its kind under Syria’s new leadership.

Syria’s current government, led by former rebel commander Ahmed al-Sharaa, spent years fighting Hezbollah while the terror group supported the Assad regime during Syria’s civil war. Since taking power, however, Damascus has sought to balance regional diplomacy while avoiding becoming entangled in broader conflicts.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah continues to reject recent Israeli-Lebanese efforts toward a long-term peace agreement. Although U.S.-backed negotiations have reduced fighting along the northern border, tensions remain high following months of conflict between Israel and the Iranian-backed terror group.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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