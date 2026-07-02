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KNESSET CLASHES: Protests Mark 1,000 Days Since October 7

Illustrative. A ZAKA volunteer overcome by horror in the aftermath of October 7. (ZAKA)

Israel on Thursday marked 1,000 days since the October 7 massacre with memorial events and anti-government demonstrations held across the country, as thousands gathered to remember the victims while calling for the return of the remaining hostages.

Near the Knesset in Jerusalem, protesters attempting to block roads clashed with police, who pushed demonstrators back and prevented them from disrupting traffic. Additional demonstrations were held outside the Prime Minister’s Residence, as well as the homes of Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana and ministers Amichai Chikli and Yoav Kisch.

Organizers observed a nationwide minute of silence at 10:00 a.m. in memory of those murdered in the October 7 Hamas attack and the soldiers who have fallen since the war began. According to official figures, 1,163 civilians and 964 IDF soldiers have been killed since October 7.

In Tel Aviv, Hostages Square was transformed into “Memorial Square,” where testimonies from October 7 survivors and former hostages were scheduled to be shown throughout the day. Additional demonstrations were planned for the evening, including attempts to block major roads and a “1,000 Days March” from Savidor Central railway station to Hostages Square, where a central rally was set to take place.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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