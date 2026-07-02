KASHRUS DISPUTE: Chief Rabbinate Rejects Tzohar License

Israel’s Chief Rabbinate Council announced Thursday that it does not approve the license granted to the Tzohar organization to operate as a kosher certification body, saying the required legal procedures were not followed.

According to the council, Tzohar was informed by the Chief Rabbinate’s outgoing director-general that it had been granted a license to issue kosher certificates under the kashrus standards established by the Chief Rabbinate Council.

However, the council said Israeli law requires that it have the opportunity to object before such a license is granted. Members stated that the director-general neither informed the council of his intention to approve the license nor brought the matter before the council or its kashrus committee for discussion, calling the process contrary to the law and proper administrative procedure.

As a result, the council formally declared that it does not, at this stage, approve granting Tzohar a kashrus certification license.

The decision follows growing criticism within the Chief Rabbinate over actions taken by the outgoing director-general. According to officials, the licensing process was advanced without the council’s authorization, with some accusing him of attempting to create a fait accompli by bypassing the required approval process.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)