KASHRUS DISPUTE: Chief Rabbinate Rejects Tzohar License

Israel’s Chief Rabbinate Council announced Thursday that it does not approve the license granted to the Tzohar organization to operate as a kosher certification body, saying the required legal procedures were not followed.
According to the council, Tzohar was informed by the Chief Rabbinate’s outgoing director-general that it had been granted a license to issue kosher certificates under the kashrus standards established by the Chief Rabbinate Council.
However, the council said Israeli law requires that it have the opportunity to object before such a license is granted. Members stated that the director-general neither informed the council of his intention to approve the license nor brought the matter before the council or its kashrus committee for discussion, calling the process contrary to the law and proper administrative procedure.
As a result, the council formally declared that it does not, at this stage, approve granting Tzohar a kashrus certification license.
The decision follows growing criticism within the Chief Rabbinate over actions taken by the outgoing director-general. According to officials, the licensing process was advanced without the council’s authorization, with some accusing him of attempting to create a fait accompli by bypassing the required approval process.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
1 Response
Even if there wasn’t the matter that the “Chief Rabbanate” is a government agency whose “bread is buttered” with Israeli tax money and is supervised by the non-religious medinah — there is an inherent conflict of interest for an agency the operates its own kashrus certification, being able to license (or deny licenses) to other agencies. Consider if someone the OU in charge of deciding if OK, Kaf-K and Star-K would be allowed to operate (or perhaps it would be clearer if the analogy I used was giving Coke authority to decide if Pepsi and Mayim Chaim would be allowed to do business). Even if everyone was acting properly, honestly and in good faith — it certainly gives the appearance of impropriety.
I am not even taking into account whether Tzohar can be trusted. I’m only saying that it is improper for a competing kashrus agency to decide. It would be better left to gedolim who “don’t have skin the game” (i.e. are not in the businesses of certifying kashrus).
@akuperma
I believe you misunderstood. The Chief Rabbanate is not a kashrus agency. It is the semi-governmental branch that deals with and sets standards for all religious matters. There are individual kashrus agencies in different localities run by the local rabbinate. The minimum standard for a Rabbanut kashrus or a Rabbanut Mehadrin kashrus is set by the Chief Rabbanate, but the actual rabbanut kashrus agencies are local and independent.