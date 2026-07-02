SECURITY FEARS: Mojtaba Khamenei Reportedly Barred From Leading Father’s Funeral Over Assassination Fears

Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran’s new Supreme Leader and son of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, reportedly wants to attend his father’s funeral and lead the funeral prayers, but Iranian security officials are refusing to allow him to appear publicly over fears he could be assassinated.

Iran International reported, citing an interview with Hakim Elahi, Khamenei’s representative in India, that Mojtaba has expressed a strong desire to take part in the funeral procession and lead the prayers over his father’s body. Security officials in Tehran, however, have warned that a public appearance would pose an immediate danger to his life.

Elahi said he visited Iran last week and met with people close to Mojtaba, who confirmed that he wants to come out publicly during the mourning events. According to the account, Iranian intelligence and security officials told him they cannot guarantee his safety in the current conditions and that appearing before a mass crowd would place him in grave danger.

The main concern is Israel’s advanced intelligence and technological capabilities, including facial recognition, close surveillance and real-time location tracking, which Iranian officials fear could turn the funeral into an opportunity for an assassination.

Elahi also said Ali Khamenei did not leave specific instructions naming who should lead the funeral prayers. Under normal circumstances, the newly selected Supreme Leader would be expected to lead them, but officials believe the current security risk makes that impossible.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)