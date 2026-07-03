Poll: Netanyahu, Likud Maintain Lead; Right-Wing Bloc Holds Majority

A new Channel 14 poll released Thursday shows Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and the Likud party maintaining their lead, while former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot continues to outperform Naftali Bennett among opposition parties.

If elections were held today, Likud would remain the largest party with 33 seats, unchanged from the previous survey. Eisenkot’s Yashar party would receive 20 seats, solidifying its position as the second-largest party.

Shas would place third with 11 seats, also holding steady from the last poll.

Bennett and Yair Lapid’s Beyachad alliance would receive nine seats, tied with The Democrats. Yisrael Beytenu would drop to eight seats.

United Torah Judaism would win seven seats, down one from the previous poll, while Otzma Yehudit would also receive seven seats.

Among the Arab parties, the Joint List would increase to six seats, while Ra’am would receive five. Religious Zionism would rise to five seats, and Blue and White would fail to cross the electoral threshold.

According to the poll, the current right-wing bloc would secure 63 Knesset seats, enough to form a governing majority. The left-wing bloc would hold 46 seats, while the Arab parties would account for the remaining 11 seats.

The survey also found Netanyahu strengthening his position in a direct question on suitability for prime minister. He received 53% support, followed by Eisenkot at 31%. Bennett trailed with 10%, while Avigdor Liberman received 5% and Benny Gantz just 1%.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)