Poll: Netanyahu, Likud Maintain Lead; Right-Wing Bloc Holds Majority

A new Channel 14 poll released Thursday shows Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and the Likud party maintaining their lead, while former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot continues to outperform Naftali Bennett among opposition parties.
If elections were held today, Likud would remain the largest party with 33 seats, unchanged from the previous survey. Eisenkot’s Yashar party would receive 20 seats, solidifying its position as the second-largest party.
Shas would place third with 11 seats, also holding steady from the last poll.
Bennett and Yair Lapid’s Beyachad alliance would receive nine seats, tied with The Democrats. Yisrael Beytenu would drop to eight seats.
United Torah Judaism would win seven seats, down one from the previous poll, while Otzma Yehudit would also receive seven seats.
Among the Arab parties, the Joint List would increase to six seats, while Ra’am would receive five. Religious Zionism would rise to five seats, and Blue and White would fail to cross the electoral threshold.
According to the poll, the current right-wing bloc would secure 63 Knesset seats, enough to form a governing majority. The left-wing bloc would hold 46 seats, while the Arab parties would account for the remaining 11 seats.
The survey also found Netanyahu strengthening his position in a direct question on suitability for prime minister. He received 53% support, followed by Eisenkot at 31%. Bennett trailed with 10%, while Avigdor Liberman received 5% and Benny Gantz just 1%.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
2 Responses
These polls seem to me one big joke; every day another one with up-to 50% different result from the day before. One day Likud gets 22 seats the next day 33, one day right wing block 51 now 63 etc. It’s no longer a matter of up or down but on how the poll is being conducted.
Polling in Israel is especially problematic since they have proportional voting with a very small threshold (minimum). They also have two major non-Zionist groups (Hareidim and Arabs) who are very hard to poll. — Also note that if the Right-Center nationalist parties reunited (all descended from the GAHAL- Gush Herut-Liberalim that came to power in 1977) they would have 80 seats and could totally ignore the religious parties, the Arab parties and the remnants of the left wing/socialist parties.