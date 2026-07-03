GOOD RIDDANCE: Tucker Carlson Says He’s Launching New Political Party After Split With Trump, GOP

Conservative commentator Tucker Carlson says he is working to launch a new political party following his public break with President Donald Trump and the Republican Party over the U.S. strikes on Iran.
“That’s not a democracy,” Carlson said. “That’s a one-party state posing as a democracy, and it needs to be broken, and there’s going to be a third party, and I’m going to do everything I can to bring that about.”
Last month, Carlson declared there was “no chance” he would continue supporting the GOP, arguing the Trump administration “betrayed the U.S.” by going to war with Iran under what he claimed was pressure from Israel.
“At this point… how could I or any American voter support a political party that’s not loyal to the United States, that puts the interests of a foreign country above those of its own citizens?” Carlson said. “It’s not possible to vote for people like that.”
The former Fox News host said his proposed party would focus on “the welfare” of Americans above all else.
“If you make sixty thousand dollars a year, you’re degraded. Your life expectancy has gone down, and the promise of your children’s lives is likely gone. No one seems to care. It’s not even a factor,” Carlson said. “‘What about Hamas?’ I officially don’t care about Hamas. The U.S. government should have, as its first priority, the welfare of its own people.”
Despite announcing his plans, Carlson insisted he has no intention of becoming the party’s candidate.
“I don’t want to be a candidate,” he said, adding that he had joked about running “on the pro-patriarchy ticket… just to make sure I gain no new fans.”
The announcement marks the latest escalation in Carlson’s feud with Trump. Since their split, the president has referred to Carlson as a “nut job” and a “hand-flailing fool.”
“He was a broken man when he got fired from Fox, and he’s never been the same,” Trump wrote on Truth Social in April. “Perhaps he should see a good psychiatrist!”
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
2 Responses
It will become the largest party in 10 years. Mark my words.
Hitler was in jail in 1923. Chancellor in ’33…
He has no significance since he will be competing for MAGA votes, not RINO votes. If he is able to compete for “Democratic Socialist” votes (they are also against American involvement abroad, and against Jews) they might weaken our enemies.
At this point in time, the most likely effective third party would be a DINO/RINO alliance opposed to the MAGA faction that runs the Republican party, and the Socialist takeover of the Democrats. This may change after the 2026 election (e.g. if MAGA does poorly, the RINOs will regain control of the Republicans).
The primary threat to American and world Jews comes from the left wing Socialists, who are openly anti-Jewish in the belief that anything Jews anywhere in the world is an argument for the continued existence of Israel (and it should be noted that socialists of all flavors have never liked unassimilated Jews).