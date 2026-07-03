GOOD RIDDANCE: Tucker Carlson Says He’s Launching New Political Party After Split With Trump, GOP

Conservative commentator Tucker Carlson says he is working to launch a new political party following his public break with President Donald Trump and the Republican Party over the U.S. strikes on Iran.

“That’s not a democracy,” Carlson said. “That’s a one-party state posing as a democracy, and it needs to be broken, and there’s going to be a third party, and I’m going to do everything I can to bring that about.”

Last month, Carlson declared there was “no chance” he would continue supporting the GOP, arguing the Trump administration “betrayed the U.S.” by going to war with Iran under what he claimed was pressure from Israel.

“At this point… how could I or any American voter support a political party that’s not loyal to the United States, that puts the interests of a foreign country above those of its own citizens?” Carlson said. “It’s not possible to vote for people like that.”

The former Fox News host said his proposed party would focus on “the welfare” of Americans above all else.

“If you make sixty thousand dollars a year, you’re degraded. Your life expectancy has gone down, and the promise of your children’s lives is likely gone. No one seems to care. It’s not even a factor,” Carlson said. “‘What about Hamas?’ I officially don’t care about Hamas. The U.S. government should have, as its first priority, the welfare of its own people.”

Despite announcing his plans, Carlson insisted he has no intention of becoming the party’s candidate.

“I don’t want to be a candidate,” he said, adding that he had joked about running “on the pro-patriarchy ticket… just to make sure I gain no new fans.”

The announcement marks the latest escalation in Carlson’s feud with Trump. Since their split, the president has referred to Carlson as a “nut job” and a “hand-flailing fool.”

“He was a broken man when he got fired from Fox, and he’s never been the same,” Trump wrote on Truth Social in April. “Perhaps he should see a good psychiatrist!”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)