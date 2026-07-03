Herzog Visits U.S. Embassy, Delivers Letter To Trump For America’s 250th Independence Day

President Isaac Herzog visited the U.S. Embassy in Yerushalayim on Friday ahead of America’s 250th Independence Day, delivering a personal letter to U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee congratulating President Donald Trump and the American people on the historic milestone.

The visit took place at the U.S. Embassy in Yerushalayim, which was opened following President Trump’s decision to recognize Yerushalayim as Israel’s capital.

“I am extremely moved and happy to be here at the American Embassy in Jerusalem, the capital of the State of Israel, at the Embassy which was launched by President Trump in his historic recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital,” Herzog said.

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“I want to congratulate the President, the Congress, the leadership, and the people of the United States of America… on 250 years of Independence. American Independence is one of the greatest moments in history, and it has changed the fate of humanity.”

In his letter to President Trump, Herzog praised America’s global influence and reaffirmed the close alliance between the two countries.

“This landmark Freedom 250 celebration is a moment to honor the incredible triumph of the American spirit. The story of America has inspired humanity the world over. From sea to shining sea, America stands as a beacon of liberty, and as the leader of the free world.”

Herzog also highlighted the shared values between the two nations.

“This is also a time to express our deepest appreciation for the unique and unbreakable partnership between the United States of America and Israel. Our two nations draw from the same wellsprings of the Bible, and we share the same fundamental values of freedom, democracy, and human dignity.”

Addressing President Trump directly, Herzog wrote: “I thank you for your steadfast commitment to Israel’s security. The people of Israel will never forget your tireless efforts to bring our beloved hostages home. May you continue to lead the Middle East and the world toward peace and security.”

Ambassador Huckabee welcomed Herzog to the embassy, saying, “This is a great time for all Americans to celebrate, but we’re not the only ones celebrating America’s 250th birthday. We have a very special guest at the U.S. Embassy today, President Isaac Herzog. Thank you, Mr. President. We’re honored to have you here and honored to call you a friend.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)