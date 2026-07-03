Chareidi American Indicted For Spying For Iran, Paid In Cryptocurrency

A 21-year-old Chareidi American living in Yerushalayim has been indicted on charges of carrying out espionage missions for Iranian intelligence in exchange for cryptocurrency payments totaling approximately $1,379 (about NIS 4,225).

According to the indictment filed Friday by the Jerusalem District Prosecutor’s Office, Eli Levon allegedly initiated the chain of events while visiting family in the United States during the war. Prosecutors say he responded to a job advertisement posted in a Telegram group called “Yeshivos Telegram.” Shortly after returning to Israel, he was allegedly contacted by two Iranian intelligence operatives identified as “Sina” and “Alexander,” who began assigning him missions through Telegram and paying him in cryptocurrency.

The indictment alleges that Levon carried out a series of assignments throughout Yerushalayim, including photographing the city’s Central Bus Station, an abandoned building in the Bukharim neighborhood, a grocery store, and several locations along Jaffa Road where he was instructed to identify potential sites for future “dead drops.”

He is also accused of participating in covert “dead drop” operations. In one instance, prosecutors say he concealed a cigarette pack containing a note reading, “The job is complete,” inside Hadar Mall. In another, he allegedly purchased a USB drive, wrapped it in a NIS 50 bill, hid it at a restaurant in Yerushalayim, documented the operation, and sent the footage to his handlers.

Investigators also allege that Levon sent the Iranian operatives photographs of himself alongside his passport and even sent them a video from his workplace (a bakery in Meah Shearim) to strengthen the relationship. At one point, prosecutors say, he was also instructed to provide the names of other yeshiva students.

According to the indictment, Levon received approximately $861 in cryptocurrency from “Sina” and another $518 from “Alexander,” for a total of about $1,379.

Prosecutors have asked the Jerusalem District Court to keep Levon in custody until the conclusion of legal proceedings.

Attorney Ronit Shentzer Yaakobi of the Jerusalem District Prosecutor’s Office warned that hostile intelligence agencies often recruit people through seemingly harmless online messages.

“Sometimes all it takes is one message on Telegram and the promise of easy money. What begins as a task that appears minor or harmless can quickly turn into cooperation with a hostile entity operating against the State of Israel. This indictment illustrates how foreign intelligence agencies attempt to exploit the digital sphere to identify, recruit, and operate individuals inside Israel, and how important it is to remain vigilant and immediately cut off contact with such approaches.”

The investigation was conducted jointly by the Jerusalem District Police’s Major Crimes Unit and the Shin Bet.

Levon is charged with contact with a foreign agent and providing information that could benefit the enemy.

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