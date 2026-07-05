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MILITARY OPTION STILL ON THE TABLE: Senior Israeli Officials Expected In Washington As Iran Talks Continue

A series of senior Israeli officials are expected to travel to Washington in the coming days and weeks for high-level meetings amid growing concern in Jerusalem over the U.S.-Iran negotiations, i24NEWS reports.

A source familiar with the matter told i24NEWS that “the military option is still on the table,” signaling that Israel continues to view military action against Iran as a possible course if diplomacy collapses.

The expected visits come against the backdrop of reported difficulties in the talks between Washington and Tehran, as well as the recent framework agreement with Lebanon. Among those expected to visit is Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, who is slated to travel to Washington in about a week and a half for talks with Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Sa’ar’s office confirmed that an official invitation for the visit had been received, but said the foreign minister has not yet given final confirmation that he will attend. At the same time, discussions are underway regarding a possible visit by Defense Minister Israel Katz, with additional senior Israeli defense officials also expected in Washington as part of what was described as an “air bridge” of diplomatic and security consultations.

The planned ministerial visits could still be canceled if a meeting between Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Trump is scheduled in the near future.

The consultations reflect close coordination between Jerusalem and Washington at a time of heightened regional tension and continued uncertainty over the future of the diplomatic track with Iran.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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