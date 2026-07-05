100-SETTLEMENT PLAN: Bereaved Father Urges Netanyahu To Expand Jewish Communities In Yehuda And Shomron

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met with Yehoshua Sherman, a bereaved father and member of the “Homeward – Returning to the Homeland” forum, who presented him with a proposal to establish 100 new Jewish communities in open areas of Areas A and B in Yehuda and Shomron.

Sherman, whose son Yehuda Shmuel Hy”d was murdered in a terrorist attack near the Shuva Yisrael Farm in Shomron several months ago, said the plan focuses on building communities in open areas without displacing existing residents. He thanked Netanyahu for advancing settlement growth in Yehuda and Shomron and urged him to adopt the proposal.

The forum was founded approximately two months ago by Eliav Libi, father of David Libi Hy”ד, who was killed in combat in Gaza, together with Sherman. The group says its goal is to strengthen Jewish settlement throughout Yehuda and Shomron.

Under the Oslo Accords, Areas A and B remain under varying degrees of Palestinian Authority control, while Area C is under full Israeli control. Jews are generally prohibited from entering Area A due to the serious security risks.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)