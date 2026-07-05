100-SETTLEMENT PLAN: Bereaved Father Urges Netanyahu To Expand Jewish Communities In Yehuda And Shomron

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met with Yehoshua Sherman, a bereaved father and member of the “Homeward – Returning to the Homeland” forum, who presented him with a proposal to establish 100 new Jewish communities in open areas of Areas A and B in Yehuda and Shomron.
Sherman, whose son Yehuda Shmuel Hy”d was murdered in a terrorist attack near the Shuva Yisrael Farm in Shomron several months ago, said the plan focuses on building communities in open areas without displacing existing residents. He thanked Netanyahu for advancing settlement growth in Yehuda and Shomron and urged him to adopt the proposal.
The forum was founded approximately two months ago by Eliav Libi, father of David Libi Hy”ד, who was killed in combat in Gaza, together with Sherman. The group says its goal is to strengthen Jewish settlement throughout Yehuda and Shomron.
Under the Oslo Accords, Areas A and B remain under varying degrees of Palestinian Authority control, while Area C is under full Israeli control. Jews are generally prohibited from entering Area A due to the serious security risks.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
2 Responses
First, when mentioning foreign leaders, the country should be listed before their title. For example, instead of writing “President Macron, you would write “French President Macron”. Same when writing about political leaders of the Zionist paradise – all the more so when the source of the article is listed as YWN World Headquarters in NYC as opposed to in the Zionist paradise.
Rav Shach held that living in those areas is higarus gasa baUmos haOlam – and even the idolaters admit that it’s dangerous. As well, he must have recognized the pattern of Zionist settlements and then expulsions, as per the whims of the nations of the world.
what a disgusting person. he already sacrificed his son to the zionist death cult, he’s already ignored chazal’s warnings that this state can only bring more death, and he’s so invested in his false messiah that he begs them for more zionism, more army, more violence.