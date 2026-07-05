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MACRON TO VISIT DAMASCUS: French President Set For Landmark Trip To Syria

FILE - Syria's president, Ahmad al-Sharaa, listens during a press conference in Paris, May 7, 2025. (Stephanie Lecocq/Pool via AP, File)

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to travel to Damascus for a landmark visit, where he will meet with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa as France explores deeper diplomatic and economic engagement with Syria.

Macron is expected to be accompanied by a delegation of French investors and business leaders, signaling Paris’ interest in expanding its economic presence in Syria alongside renewed political ties.

According to reports, the two leaders will discuss regional security, international developments, and ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries. The visit comes as both governments continue efforts to rebuild relations after years of strained ties.

The trip follows al-Sharaa’s visit to Paris last year, when he met Macron at the Élysée Palace for high-level talks focused on Syria’s future, reconstruction efforts, and renewed cooperation between the two nations.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

One Response

  1. So many Arabs in France he has no choice but to start making friends with their hometowns. It’s just funny to see the biggest jihadist switching up for a suit and everyone just accepts him

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