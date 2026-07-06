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“PROFESSIONAL” INCITEMENT: Finance Officials Launch Campaign Against Basic Law: Torah Study; Maklev: “Incitement & Lies”

UTJ MK Uri Maklev. (Knesset Channel/Screenshot)

As the Knesset advances the legislation for Basic Law: Limmud Torah, senior officials at the Finance Ministry have launched an incitement campaign against the law, cloaked in analytical jargon, claiming that the law could cost the Israeli economy hundreds of billions of shekels and increase the burden of reserve duty on those who serve.

“The Finance Ministry strongly opposes the bill and warns that if the right to Torah study is elevated above the principle of equality, it will severely distort budgetary priorities and redirect substantial government resources and benefits,” ministry officials said. “The ministry further clarifies that because of the bill’s broad wording, it is currently impossible to estimate its precise cost, but it presents serious economic and legal risks to the Israeli economy.”

Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich rejected the position taken by his ministry’s professional staff, saying: “This is complete ignorance. The law won’t cost a single shekel.”

UK MK Uri Maklev responded to the incitement campaign by stating: “This is not a professional document—it’s a document filled with delusions, incitement, and lies, designed to turn a value-based law into a budgetary law and measure the Torah world through Treasury spreadsheets.”

“With just a few words in the proposed law, they’ve already managed to jump to budget allocations, government funding, public services, and employment. The only thing they didn’t claim is that the law will have a dramatic impact on the global economy—but they wrote everything else.”

“Limmud Torah is the lifeblood of the Jewish people throughout the generations. A state must recognize its foundational values, and in a Jewish state, Limmud Torah is a central and fundamental value.”

The Shas party also issued a statement, saying: “We’re seeing a panic campaign being waged by Finance Ministry officials against the Basic Law: Limmud Torah, based on false propaganda, fabricated data, and baseless fear-mongering.

“The public no longer takes seriously officials who exploit their positions to advance a political agenda. The overwhelming majority of Israeli citizens respect the Torah and value those who devote themselves to its study.”

“Shas will continue to stand firmly alongside Lomdei Torah scholars, and at the same time will continue to assist and support IDF soldiers and reservists.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

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