TEHILLIM: Chabad Yeshiva Bochur, 17, Collapses in Rehovot; Public Asked to Daven

A 17-year-old Chabad yeshiva bochur is in serious condition after collapsing Sunday night inside a yeshiva building on Hasam Street in Rehovot.

Emergency responders arrived to find the teenager unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing. Volunteers from United Hatzalah and paramedics from Magen David Adom immediately began advanced resuscitation efforts, including CPR, prolonged ventilation, and multiple defibrillator shocks.

After extensive lifesaving efforts, medical teams succeeded in restoring the teenager’s heartbeat. He was then transported by mobile intensive care unit to Kaplan Medical Center in Rehovot, where doctors continued treatment. His condition remains serious.

United Hatzalah volunteers Yonatan Sharabi, Katriel Cohen, and Ayala Yitzhaki, along with MDA medics David Moshe Teitelbaum and Binyamin Lamdan, were among those who participated in the rescue.

Family members and friends are asking the public to daven for Ziv Moshe ben Merav.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)