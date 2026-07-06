HISTORIC ENERGY MOVE: Judea And Samaria To Be Connected To Natural Gas Network

A major energy milestone was reached Monday for Judea and Samaria after the head of Central Command signed an order establishing the legal and regulatory framework needed to connect the region to Israel’s natural gas network.

The move, led by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Energy Minister Eli Cohen, brings to a close a years-long process and is expected to pave the way for natural gas infrastructure projects throughout Judea and Samaria. For the first time, the order creates a full regulatory framework for the sector in the area, including licensing conditions, approval procedures, professional requirements, and the mechanisms needed to establish and operate natural gas infrastructure.

Officials said the measure is expected to reduce energy costs, connect residents and industry to the natural gas network, and strengthen the local economy. Smotrich called it “a tremendous development for settlement and industry” that will lower energy costs, boost economic growth, and help close longstanding infrastructure gaps in Judea and Samaria.

Energy Minister Eli Cohen said the move effectively places Judea and Samaria “on the map” in the fields of energy and infrastructure, while improving residents’ quality of life, strengthening energy security, and accelerating economic development in the region. He said the rollout of natural gas infrastructure is part of a broader plan for large-scale infrastructure expansion aimed at supporting continued growth in Judea and Samaria.

The order also regulates the transmission and distribution of natural gas in the region, establishes licensing, oversight, and enforcement mechanisms, and provides the legal basis for building gas facilities, laying pipelines, and developing a regional supply network while safeguarding public and security interests.

Defense Minister Israel Katz also praised the move, calling it a strategic step that will strengthen settlement and improve quality of life in the area. He said the order would launch an “energy and security revolution” by removing regulatory barriers, promoting economic and industrial development, strengthening civilian resilience, and incorporating significant security components into the region’s infrastructure.

The measure was advanced through a broad interagency effort involving the Defense Ministry, Energy Ministry, Central Command, the Civil Administration, legal advisers in the defense establishment, and other government and professional bodies as part of a wider push to expand infrastructure and development in Judea and Samaria.

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