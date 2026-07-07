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WATER DISPUTE BREWING: Israel Has Yet To Renew Discounted Water Deal With Jordan

Israel has not renewed the agreement under which Jordan receives additional water from Israel at a discounted rate, raising the prospect of a new dispute between the two countries over one of the key provisions tied to their peace treaty.

According to Kan News, the agreement has still not been signed, and sources familiar with the matter said there is currently no timetable for its renewal. The delay has reportedly sparked anger in Jordan, where officials view the water arrangement as a critical national interest and an integral part of the peace agreement with Israel.

While Jordan has not issued an official public response to the impasse, a Jordanian source close to the government told Kan that “the water issue is very important for us and it is also part of the peace agreement.” The comment reflects growing frustration in Amman over what is seen as Israel’s willingness to turn an issue that had largely remained outside the political arena for most of the peace era into a bargaining chip.

Jordan is one of the most water-stressed countries in the region and relies heavily on the additional water supplied under the agreement with Israel. The report noted that Jordanian officials have also been pressing the matter behind the scenes. In March, Kan reported that King Abdullah II had conditioned a meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu on a series of demands related not only to the Palestinian issue, but also to the renewal of the additional water agreement.

The delay now threatens to add another layer of tension to already strained ties between Jerusalem and Amman, at a time when both sides have been trying to manage a series of disputes tied to the war and regional diplomacy.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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