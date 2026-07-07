ZAKA RESCUE MISSION CONTINUES: Volunteers Search for Survivors, Recover Victims After Venezuela Earthquakes [VIDOES & PHOTOS]

Volunteers from ZAKA’s international rescue unit continue operating in the disaster zones across Venezuela following the devastating earthquakes, working under dangerous conditions to search for survivors and recover victims with dignity.

The Israeli delegation, which includes engineers, rescue specialists, paramedics, EMTs, and logistics personnel, is working alongside local emergency responders and international rescue teams to conduct search-and-rescue operations in collapsed buildings and unstable areas.

Although hopes of finding additional survivors continue to fade, rescue teams say they are pressing on with every effort to locate anyone still alive. Where survival is no longer possible, volunteers are focusing on the respectful recovery of those who perished.

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Nachman Dickstein, commander of ZAKA Europe and head of the delegation, said the team entered operational activity immediately upon arrival, working alongside Colombian and local rescue forces to assess collapsed structures, develop rescue plans, and coordinate operations. He said the mission remains far from over and that teams will continue searching as long as there is even the slightest chance of finding survivors.

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Guy Mansour, the field commander and a disaster rescue expert, said every entry into a damaged building requires a professional risk assessment, close coordination with other rescue teams, and rapid decision-making. He said the experience ZAKA volunteers have gained from disaster zones in Israel and around the world has enabled them to assist local authorities in managing the search effort.

ZAKA Deputy Director of Operations Chaim Weingarten said the delegation is representing the State of Israel and the organization’s values of compassion and professionalism, adding that volunteers will continue working around the clock alongside local and international rescue teams until the mission is complete.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)