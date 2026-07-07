23 YEARS LATER: Terror Survivor Gives Birth at Same Hospital Where Doctors Saved Her Life

An emotional moment unfolded Tuesday at Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center, where Sarah Yahav, daughter of MK Limor Son Har-Melech, gave birth to her firstborn son in the same hospital where doctors saved her life nearly 23 years ago.

Sarah was born prematurely after her father, Shuli Har-Melech, was murdered in a terrorist shooting attack on August 29, 2003. Her mother, Limor, who was six months pregnant at the time, was seriously wounded and rushed to Hadassah Ein Kerem, where doctors performed emergency surgery to save both her life and her unborn child.

The medical team, which included Prof. Asher Shoshan, Prof. Avi Rivkind, and Prof. David Shveiky, succeeded in saving Limor’s life and delivering Sarah, who then spent an extended period in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit.

On Tuesday, Sarah returned to that same hospital with her husband, Natan — this time as a mother — and welcomed their firstborn son in the very place where she had once fought for her own life.

MK Son Har-Melech said the moment represents the victory of the Jewish people over its enemies.

“Nearly 23 years after I arrived at this hospital wounded, and Sarah was born here as a premature baby, I have now been blessed to see my daughter holding her firstborn son in the same place,” she said.

“This is a moment that demonstrates the victory of the Jewish people over its enemies and the triumph of the life force of the people of Israel over the death wish of those who hate us. Out of pain grows hope, out of loss a family is built, and life continues to prevail,” she added.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)