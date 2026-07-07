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GERMANY BOOSTS YAD VASHEM FUNDING: New Deal Raises Annual Support to €5 Million

Exhibit at Yad Vashem

Germany will increase its annual funding for Yad Vashem to €5 million under a new agreement signed during German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul’s visit to Israel.

The agreement, signed with Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, will support Holocaust research, documentation, education, and commemorative activities at Yad Vashem. The Foreign Ministry said the deal reflects Germany and Israel’s recognition of “the eternal responsibility of the German people for the events of the past” and their shared commitment to preserving Holocaust memory.

The new arrangement updates a 2020 agreement, under which Germany had committed to providing Yad Vashem with €1 million annually from 2022 through 2031. Under the revised terms, Germany will provide €5 million per year through 2030, before the funding returns to €1 million annually beginning in 2031.

Wadephul is visiting Israel as Sa’ar’s guest, marking the ninth meeting between the two foreign ministers over the past year.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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