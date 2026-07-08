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TERROR IN ISRAEL: Attempted Stabbing Attack At Rachel Crossing

Border Police officers. (Israel Police)

Border Police officers neutralized a terrorist who threatened them with a knife at the Rachel Crossing in the Etzion Brigade sector overnight Tuesday.

The terrorist arrived at the Rachel Crossing area late at night and attempted to cross into Israel illegally. After realizing he could not get through, he began throwing stones at the security forces at the crossing in an attempt to strike them.

In response, Border Police officers were dispatched to the scene. The terrorist pulled out a knife and waved it threateningly at the officers, posing an immediate threat to their lives. The officers acted in accordance with the suspect arrest procedure and employed riot dispersal measures.

Israel Police

After the terrorist continued to approach the officers with a knife, they fired at his lower body and neutralized him. He was arrested by the security forces for further investigation. No members of the security forces were injured.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

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