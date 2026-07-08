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JERUSALEM SHINES: Yerushalayim Ranked Among World’s Top Travel Destinations

Tens of thousands pack the Kosel Plaza for Birchas Kohanim

Jerusalem has been ranked the seventh-best city in the world in the 2026 World’s Best Awards published by Travel + Leisure, marking a major international achievement as Israel’s tourism industry continues its recovery. The Holy City also earned the title of the top destination in Africa and the Middle East, based on hundreds of thousands of reader votes.

The ranking represents a significant improvement from last year, when Jerusalem placed third in the Africa and Middle East category. This year, it climbed to the top regional spot and entered the global top 10 for the first time, finishing ahead of internationally renowned destinations including Tokyo and Prague.

According to Travel + Leisure, the rankings are based on reader evaluations of each city’s attractions, culture, cuisine, hospitality, shopping, and overall value. More than 207,000 readers cast over 661,000 votes covering more than 10,000 hotels, cities, airlines, cruise lines, and other travel-related businesses around the world.

The recognition comes as Israel’s tourism sector continues to rebound. According to the Ministry of Tourism, approximately 1.3 million tourists visited Israel in 2025, an increase from 2024 but still well below pre-war levels. By comparison, Israel welcomed about 3 million visitors in 2023 and a record 4.5 million in 2019. Despite the slowdown, a Ministry of Tourism survey found that 88% of visitors reported high satisfaction with their trip, while 83% said they would recommend Israel to others as a travel destination.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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