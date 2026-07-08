ISRAEL EXTENDS AID MISSION: Venezuela Asks Israeli Team To Stay Two More Weeks After Deadly Earthquake

Israel will extend its earthquake relief mission in Venezuela by an additional two weeks after the country’s interim president formally requested that the team remain to assist with recovery efforts. The extension was approved by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in coordination with Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, despite the absence of formal diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The request followed direct talks between Sa’ar and Venezuela’s interim president, Delcy Rodríguez, who asked that the Israeli delegation stay to help implement a national reconstruction plan developed by Israeli experts. The death toll from the devastating earthquake has now surpassed 3,600, with Israeli personnel continuing to operate around the clock.

At Venezuela’s request, Israel will also assist in developing a comprehensive national plan to rebuild areas devastated by the earthquake. In addition to dozens of personnel on the ground, a team of approximately 20 Israeli experts is working from Israel, analyzing data from the disaster zone and helping formulate the recovery strategy.

The joint delegation, made up of representatives from Israel’s Foreign Ministry, the IDF Home Front Command, and the National Emergency Management Authority, is working alongside local officials to assess damaged structures and determine which buildings can safely be restored, allowing displaced residents to return to their homes. The recovery plan has already been presented to Venezuela’s infrastructure minister and is expected to be submitted to the country’s interim president in the coming days.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)