TURKISH EXPANSION: Advanced Radar Deployed In Syria Can Reach Northern Israel

Turkey has deployed an advanced radar system at Damascus International Airport, a move drawing close attention in Israel amid growing concerns over Ankara’s expanding military and technological footprint in Syria.

According to an analysis by the Alma Research and Education Center, the HTRS-100 radar system, manufactured by Turkish defense company ASELSAN, was recently installed at the airport. Syrian authorities and Turkish Ambassador to Syria Nuh Yilmaz have presented the system as a civilian upgrade designed to improve air traffic management and flight safety. However, analysts note that the radar also possesses capabilities with potential military applications.

The HTRS-100 is capable of providing a three-dimensional picture of aircraft within a range of approximately 80 to 100 nautical miles (150 to 185 kilometers). From its location in Damascus, the system can monitor large portions of Syrian airspace, parts of Lebanon, and areas in northern Israel.

The radar operates in the S-band frequency and includes advanced weather filtering technology, a secondary surveillance radar, and an Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) system commonly used by military forces to identify aircraft. It is also designed with redundancy features that allow it to continue operating even if portions of the system are damaged or disabled.

Israeli defense officials are reportedly monitoring the deployment closely amid concerns that the system could provide Syria and Turkey with a significantly broader picture of aerial activity throughout the region. Officials are also assessing whether the radar could eventually affect the Israeli Air Force’s operational freedom.

The deployment comes as Turkey continues to deepen its involvement in Syria through military cooperation, training, and security assistance. Israeli analysts are also examining whether Ankara is taking advantage of Iran’s reduced influence in Syria to expand its own strategic presence.

While the HTRS-100 is currently being presented as a civilian air traffic control system, Israeli officials view its installation as part of a broader Turkish effort to increase its military and technological influence in Syria and reshape the regional balance of power.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)