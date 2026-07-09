INDICTMENT FILED: Be’er Sheva Man Accused Of Plotting Attack On Former MK Mossi Raz, Seeking Ronen Bar’s Home Address

The State Attorney’s Office filed an indictment Thursday against Assaf Israel Aryeh, 28, of Be’er Sheva, accusing him of plotting violent attacks for money — including an alleged plan to assault former Meretz MK Mossi Raz and a separate effort to obtain the home address of former Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar.

According to the indictment, filed by attorney Orad Shalev of the Central District Attorney’s Office, Aryeh made contact through Instagram with a man he believed was a right-wing activist looking for recruits for missions “to save the people.” After Aryeh expressed interest, the two allegedly discussed a series of violent acts, including stabbing, setting a vehicle on fire, and attacking a person with pepper spray. Aryeh allegedly quoted prices for each act and eventually agreed to attack Raz in exchange for NIS 8,000. The indictment says it was agreed that he would beat Raz or alternatively spray him with pepper spray while filming the attack.

That same day, according to the indictment, Aryeh traveled from Be’er Sheva to Lod, bought an operational phone, equipped himself with pepper spray and a knife, and left his personal phone with a friend to make it harder to identify him. He then went to the city where Raz lives, photographed Raz’s home several times, and sent the photos and videos to the man he had been in contact with.

Days later, the indictment says, Aryeh was asked in exchange for payment to provide the address of Ronen Bar. In return for carrying out the missions, he allegedly received about $1,000 through a digital wallet. After carrying out his actions, Aryeh is accused of smashing his operational phone and deleting his Telegram conversations in an attempt to destroy evidence. He was arrested in Lod while carrying a knife.

In asking the court to keep Aryeh in custody until the end of proceedings, prosecutors pointed to what they described as his extensive criminal record. According to the filing, he has four prior convictions for offenses including violence, possession of a knife, threats, carrying a weapon and shooting, as well as multiple drug offenses, and has served three lengthy prison terms. Prosecutors also said he allegedly committed offenses while on probation from a previous sentence and that a separate drug indictment is still pending against him.

Raz said he was informed that an indictment had been filed against Aryeh, who he said “for financial gain, photographed my home and undertook to harm me.” He thanked the Shin Bet, police and prosecutors, adding: “Violence will not deter me.”

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