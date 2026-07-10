LEAKS INSIDE THE PROBE: Police Chief Restricts October 7 Investigations To Small Circle Of Senior Officers

Police Commissioner Danny Levy has sharply limited who inside the police force is allowed to view the organization’s internal October 7 investigations, after details from the first discussions were leaked to the media despite confidentiality commitments signed by participants.

In recent weeks, the police began presenting its internal reviews of the force’s conduct during the October 7 massacre to members of its command staff. Ahead of those discussions, those taking part were required to sign a confidentiality form, but according to an i24NEWS report, details from the early sessions still found their way into the press.

Following the leaks, Levy decided to exclude most of the police’s top brass from the process and establish a much smaller forum of only six senior officers. From now on, the report said, the internal investigations will be presented only to that limited group.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)