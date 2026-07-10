TERROR SHIFT: Report Says Hamas Moving Main Operations From Qatar To Turkey

Hamas has reportedly moved its primary organizational operations from Qatar to Turkey, according to a report by the Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat. The report says the terror group recently held internal elections for its political bureau leadership in Ankara, reflecting the shift in its regional base of operations.

Sources within Hamas told the newspaper that meetings previously held in Doha are now taking place in Istanbul, with senior members of the group’s political bureau and Shura Council participating.

Despite the relocation, Hamas officials insisted relations with Qatar remain strong. According to the report, the move is intended to reduce pressure on Doha from the United States and Israel, both of which have demanded that Qatar expel Hamas leaders. Turkey is also reportedly viewed by the terror group as a safer location from potential Israeli strikes.

The report also says Hamas is working to rebuild ties with Syria after years of strained relations. In recent months, the terror group issued statements condemning attacks in Damascus and expressing solidarity with what it called “sister Syria” and the country’s new leadership.

Hamas officials described the outreach to Syria as a natural step for what they called a national liberation movement seeking relations with governments across the region. While no official Hamas delegation is expected to visit Syria in the immediate future, the group reportedly believes such a visit could take place once Syria’s new government becomes more established.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)