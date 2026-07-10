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IRAN TURMOIL: Mojtaba Khamenei’s Absence Fuels Questions Over Regime’s Leadership

Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, the second son of late Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, attends a rally in Tehran, Iran, in May 2019. (Hamid Forootan/ISNA/WANA)

The continued absence of Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, from public view has fueled growing speculation over his condition, his ability to govern, and the stability of the Islamic Republic’s leadership following the death of his father, Ali Khamenei.

Despite large funeral ceremonies attended by thousands across Iran, Mojtaba Khamenei did not appear publicly at any of the events, including his father’s burial. His absence has sparked widespread speculation on social media, where unverified videos and images have circulated claiming to show him disguised among mourners or recovering from injuries.

According to reports, Iranian officials have maintained that Mojtaba is overseeing state affairs and negotiations with the United States from a secure location. However, analysts say his prolonged disappearance may reflect serious security concerns following the strike that killed his father, while others suggest he could still be recovering from injuries.

Ali Vaez of the International Crisis Group told reporters that the absence could indicate either significant security fears or lingering medical issues preventing the new Supreme Leader from appearing in public.

At the same time, tensions within Iran’s leadership appear to be surfacing. Reports from the funeral ceremonies indicated that hardline supporters confronted senior officials they believe are pursuing negotiations with the West, highlighting growing divisions inside the regime.

Analysts say the lack of a visible Supreme Leader creates uncertainty at a time when Iran faces both internal political strains and mounting international pressure. Some believe Mojtaba Khamenei continues to exercise authority behind the scenes through Iran’s security establishment, while others argue his absence has fueled speculation over who is truly making decisions within the regime.

If the decision to keep Mojtaba out of public view is primarily for security reasons, observers say it presents its own challenge: while it may reduce the risk of an assassination attempt, it also makes it more difficult for the regime to project stability and demonstrate that its highest-ranking leader remains firmly in control.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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