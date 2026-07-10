ISRAEL HOLDS OFF: Sensitive Lebanon Operations Frozen At U.S. Request

Israel’s political leadership has instructed the IDF to freeze all operations considered “sensitive” in southern Lebanon following a request from the United States, Kan News reported Friday.

The directive will remain in effect until further notice and until it becomes clear how the current escalation between the United States and Iran develops, as well as what happens with the negotiations between Israel and Lebanon.

U.S. officials, who have been focused in recent days on the confrontation with Iran, have expressed concern that Israel could also be drawn into the fighting. A security official said Israel is prepared to use any Iranian attack against it as an opportunity to carry out significant strikes in Iran. However, following the White House request, the IDF was instructed to wait so the current confrontation does not expand to include Israel.

The IDF is also expected to begin withdrawing from the pilot areas in southern Lebanon as early as next week, when another round of talks between Israel and Lebanon is scheduled to take place in Rome.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Yechiel Leiter is expected to lead the Israeli delegation together with the team that participated in previous rounds of negotiations with Lebanon.

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