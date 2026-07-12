IDF COMMANDER: Israel Must Hold Strategic High Ground in Southern Lebanon

The commander of the IDF’s 679th Reserve Brigade says Israel must maintain control of key strategic positions in southern Lebanon, arguing they are essential to protecting communities along the northern border.

Speaking after nearly two months of ground operations in the Bint Jbeil area, Col. Itai Zafrani said his brigade became the first since the Second Lebanon War to capture the strategic Silvester Ridge.

In an interview with Ynet, Zafrani praised the IDF’s decision to evacuate civilians from the combat zone, saying it allowed troops to operate without Hezbollah exploiting civilian areas for cover.

“I also told the prime minister that we must remain in these commanding positions,” Zafrani said. “They are what allow us to best protect the residents of the Galilee. There is a price to pay, and maintaining these positions over time requires substantial forces and strong reserve brigades.”

Zafrani also revealed details of a private conversation with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, during which he raised concerns over the growing burden on Israel’s reserve soldiers.

“I told him face-to-face that the reserve forces are the insurance policy of the IDF and the State of Israel,” Zafrani said. “I saw the look in his eyes when I said it. I spoke openly and honestly about the heavy price they are paying.”

According to Zafrani, soldiers in his brigade have served more than 500 days in reserve duty over the past three years. He warned that repeated deployments are placing an unsustainable burden on reservists and their families because of manpower shortages.

“I told him, ‘Mr. Prime Minister, I’m not entering the political debate over drafting Chareidim. I’m offering a practical solution. What is wearing down now is the patience of the reserve soldiers and their families.'”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)