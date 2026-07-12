20 YEARS LATER: IDF Releases Classified Documents From Opening Days of Second Lebanon War

The IDF on Sunday released classified documents from the opening days of the Second Lebanon War, marking the 20th anniversary of the conflict that began on July 12, 2006.

Among the newly declassified materials is the operational order known as “Just Reward,” along with an IDF statement issued during the war announcing the expansion of the ground offensive into Lebanon.

The operational order outlines the military’s primary objectives at the time: destroying Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure, eliminating Hezbollah terrorists involved in the fighting, seizing strategically important areas necessary for Israel’s security, and degrading the terror group’s operational capabilities.

Another document, dated Aug. 12, 2006, details the expansion of the IDF’s ground maneuver toward the Litani River. According to the statement released during the war, the operation was intended to reduce Hezbollah rocket fire on Israeli communities and intensify military pressure on the terror group.

The Second Lebanon War began after Hezbollah terrorists crossed the Israeli border on July 12, 2006, killing and kidnapping IDF soldiers Ehud “Udi” Goldwasser and Eldad Regev. The 34-day conflict ended with a ceasefire that took effect on Aug. 14, 2006.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)