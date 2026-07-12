GULF FRUSTRATION GROWS: UAE Voices Call For Tougher Response To Iran

Frustration is growing across the Gulf over Iran’s continued aggression, with officials in the United Arab Emirates expressing a growing belief that Tehran must face a stronger response, Kan News reported.

An Emirati former member of parliament told Kan News there is “no trust in the Iranians” and said Iran “must be taught a harsh lesson so they understand the message.”

The former lawmaker said it is impossible to deal rationally with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, accusing it of “hijacking Iran from its people” and seeking to escalate the conflict. “They only understand the language of force,” he said, adding that “there is a kind of sadism” within the IRGC and arguing that “it is not enough to strike them once or twice,” calling instead for a sustained campaign of significant strikes.

Although the United Arab Emirates has been spared in Iran’s latest wave of attacks, Iranian aggression against Gulf states has continued to intensify. Overnight, Iran attacked a port in Oman just hours after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited the sultanate in an effort to reach a compromise over the Strait of Hormuz. According to the report, Iran’s answer to the proposed compromise came with fire.

Iranian regime-affiliated media outlets have also openly identified the leaders of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Kuwait as assassination targets, alongside senior Israeli and American officials, as retaliation for the killing of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

The growing attacks and threats have left Gulf states with virtually no trust in Iran’s regime, despite their governments’ continued public preference for de-escalation and pursuing a diplomatic solution.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)