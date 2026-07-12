JUDICIAL OVERHAUL ADVANCES: Bill To Split Attorney General’s Role Clears Key Knesset Committee

The Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee on Sunday approved for its second and third readings a bill that would split the role of Israel’s Attorney General, advancing a key judicial reform measure toward a final vote in the Knesset.

The bill would redefine the Attorney General’s role as providing legal assistance to help the government implement its policies and present legal alternatives. Under the proposal, written legal opinions issued by the Attorney General would reflect the existing law but would no longer be binding on the government. Ministers would be permitted to reject those opinions and determine they do not reflect the law, provided they report the decision to either the Constitution Committee or the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. The exception would be criminal matters, where the Attorney General’s independence would remain intact.

The legislation also changes the state’s legal representation in court. The government would determine the state’s legal position in court proceedings. If the Attorney General determines he or she cannot represent the government’s position, the government would be permitted to hire outside legal counsel. In such cases, the Attorney General would be barred from appearing in the same proceeding without government approval. The bill also makes the Attorney General accountable to the government and subject to the oversight of the Justice Minister.

According to the proposal, the law would take effect on January 1, 2027. The committee approved the bill after rejecting approximately 14,000 objections submitted by opposition lawmakers.

Committee Chairman MK Simcha Rothman defended the legislation, saying, “Contrary to the hasty declarations, this law will not be repealed by any government. It is an important and good law.” He also thanked coalition and opposition members, as well as the committee’s legal advisers, apologizing if tensions during the debates had escalated.

Opposition lawmakers strongly condemned the move. MK Gilad Kariv vowed to petition Israel’s High Court of Justice against the legislation and said, “We will do everything to repeal the law in the next term.” Following the vote, he shouted toward coalition members, “A group of corrupt people, a coalition of destruction—you have brought blood upon us.”

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