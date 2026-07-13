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“This Is Our Opportunity”: New Details Emerge About Iranian Plot To Assassinate Trump

US President Trump. (White House)

Israeli media outlets on Sunday evening reported new details about the intelligence that Israel passed to the US indicating Iran’s plan to assassinate US President Donald Trump.

The report came after U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee’s confirmed that Israel recently shared intelligence with the US regarding the plot in an interview with Fox News on Sunday.

According to Channel 13, intelligence indicating signs of the assassination attempt was immediately passed on to the US. The intelligence included a quote from a senior Iranian official who said, “This is our opportunity. There won’t be a better one,” referring to President Trump’s planned visit to Ankara last week.

According to the report, senior Iranian officials viewed Trump’s arrival in Turkey as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

These details were cleared for publication by Israel’s military censor.

It was also reported that the warning passed to the US led, among other things, to switching the presidential aircraft intended for Trump’s trip.

President Trump departed the NATO summit in Ankara last Wednesday aboard his older Air Force One aircraft rather than the newer plane he had received as a gift from Qatar.

Sources familiar with the matter said the decision followed a special security recommendation from the U.S. Secret Service as a precautionary measure. According to the sources, the newer aircraft does not yet have all the operational capabilities of the older plane.

The report also noted that Trump’s departure from Ankara was unusual. He boarded the older aircraft quickly, before the journalists traveling with him had a chance to photograph him, unlike normal procedure.

Passengers were also instructed to lower the window shades before takeoff.

The White House declined to comment but noted that Trump himself said earlier this week: “They want to assassinate the leader of the United States—me. I’m on every one of their lists. I saw it this morning. Up until now, maybe I’ve had a little luck, but I’m not sure that will continue.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

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