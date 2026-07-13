CHAOS AT NACHAL OZ: Reservists Threaten To Walk Off Base Over Food Dispute

A dispute between reservists and commanders at the Nachal Oz outpost has intensified after soldiers claimed they were denied proper meals because their units did not provide enough personnel for kitchen duty.

According to the report, a manpower shortage prevented several reserve and regular army units from assigning soldiers to kitchen duty in the base’s shared dining facility. As a result, commanders in the Gaza Division reportedly decided that units failing to provide kitchen staff would no longer receive regular meals. Instead, those troops would be given packaged sandwiches, loaves of bread, and containers of white cheese, while meals prepared for their units would be thrown away.

A reservist from Battalion 179 said the situation escalated Monday when soldiers from his brigade were refused entry to the dining hall. He claimed they were shown containers filled with food intended for their unit and were told it had been discarded because of the dispute over kitchen duty. According to the soldier, his battalion had not received food from the base since the morning and had been surviving on leftovers from donations received after Friday night’s meal, along with snacks the soldiers purchased themselves.

The reservist said many members of his company are now threatening to leave their reserve duty and return home if the situation is not resolved. He added that efforts have been made to find a solution, but so far they have not succeeded.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)