Israeli Analyst: U.S. Is Showing Too Much Restraint In Response To Iran

Tzvi Yechezkeli, Arab affairs commentator for i24NEWS, expressed concern that the United States is showing too much restraint in its renewed military campaign against Iran.

“The United States is deliberately avoiding targets that could trigger a disproportionate Iranian response—and that’s a mistake,” Yechezkeli said.

“Precisely now, when Tehran believes it has the upper hand, the US should be targeting the regime’s leadership, its media apparatus, and the channels that are most critical to the Revolutionary Guards’ grip on power and public image. The same applies to cyber operations, which can be carried out discreetly while inflicting serious damage.”

“Instead of delivering a powerful blow, Trump is settling for another round of escalation. The result is that the stronger side—with F-35s, the most advanced weapons in the world, and overwhelming military superiority—is allowing itself to fight on terms dictated by the weaker side. That’s exactly the situation Iran wants.”

Yechezkeli warned that the current strategy is unlikely to achieve its objectives.

“These attacks are not having a meaningful impact. This is the moment to launch much more painful attacks. One of the key lessons we learned from years of limited rounds of fighting with Hamas is that every round left the terrorist organization stronger, particularly in the eyes of its own public. Iran is drawing the same conclusion today. The United States needs to show Tehran that it has miscalculated,” he concluded.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)