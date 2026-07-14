Israel hired Brad Parscale, President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, to run a digital campaign designed to improve Israel’s standing among young Americans, particularly Generation Z, according to a Time magazine report.

According to the report, international advertising agency Havas hired Parscale’s company, Clock Tower X, in September to manage the campaign on Israel’s behalf. Under the agreement, Clock Tower X committed to producing 100 original pieces of content each month, with at least 80% aimed at Generation Z on platforms including Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. The company also committed to generating at least 50 million digital impressions every month.

The documents further state that the campaign was intended to influence how artificial intelligence platforms—including OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Anthropic’s Claude, and Google’s Gemini—describe Israel and the war. In return, Israel agreed to pay Clock Tower X $1.5 million per month.

While the campaign was publicly presented as an initiative to combat the rise of online antisemitism, a Foreign Ministry source familiar with the agreement told Time that it also had a broader strategic goal: stopping the erosion of support for Israel among young conservatives in the United States. According to the report, the campaign is still underway, but both the Trump administration and the Israeli government are dissatisfied with the results achieved so far.

According to the report, Israel hired Parscale in an effort to strengthen the country’s standing among conservatives in the United States. However, support for Israel has continued to decline—not only among American right-wing voters, but also among the broader American public.

“We’re angry with Brad Parscale,” an Israeli official told Time. “He was supposed to improve the situation. We paid him a lot of money, but instead, the situation only got worse.”

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