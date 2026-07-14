Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

DRAMATIC APPEAL: Chareidi Leaders Turn To President Herzog To Halt Arrests Of Bnei Yeshiva

The Vaad HaYeshivos, the organization that serves as the primary liaison between the Chareidi community and the IDF on matters relating to yeshiva students, has formally appealed to President Isaac Herzog to intervene and help bring an end to the ongoing arrests of Bnei Yeshiva, according to a report in i24NEWS.

In its letter, the organization warns that the continued arrests are creating growing frustration within the Chareidi community and are having consequences far beyond the individual cases. It urges President Herzog to use the influence of his office to intervene and work toward ending the arrests before the situation deteriorates further.

The letter states that the current policy is producing the opposite of its intended goal, warning that the ongoing arrests are causing some to develop “thoughts of identification with the most extreme groups.” The organization argues that the current reality is increasing alienation rather than encouraging cooperation and understanding.

The appeal comes amid continued political and legal tensions surrounding the draft issue, as enforcement against Bnei Yeshiva classified as draft evaders remains a central issue in Israel’s public and political debate.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

3 Responses

  2. The letter has it backwards. What about the frustration among the non-haredi community over the failure of the haredi community to carry their share of the defense burden? The way

  3. What about the growing frustration within the non-Chareidi community over the failure of the charedi community to carry a fair share of the defense burden? It’s obvious that the way to stop arrests of charedi men is to have people register and either serve in the army or do sherut leumi rather than grant a blanket exemption to an entire and growing portion of the population. There are many avenues to serve without compromising Torah and mitzvot and unfortunately also no shortage of opportunities to do chesed within the charedi community.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

H’YD: Michael Katz Dies Of Wounds Sustained In Iranian Missile Attack 3 Months Ago

SURPRISED? High Court Suspends Law Freezing Arrests Of Bnei Yeshivos

U.S. Launches Rare Daytime Strikes On Iran; Top Iranian Official Calls For Abduction Of 100 US Soldiers

Transportation Minister: “Ben Gurion Dispute Resolved;” Defense Ministry Says Final Decision Still Pending

TERROR ATTACK THWARTED: Terrorist Found Hiding In Car Trunk

TERROR IN ISRAEL: Woman Injured In Stone-Throwing Attack In The Shomron

Women Of The Wall Cause Provocation At The Kosel; Maoz Blames Coalition; Shas MK Blames High Court

US Conducts 7-Hour Strike on Iran; Trump: “Next Week, We’ll Take Out Power Plants and Bridges”

ESCALATION: Trump Holds Situation Room Meeting On Expanded Iran Offensive

DRAMATIC APPEAL: Chareidi Leaders Turn To President Herzog To Halt Arrests Of Bnei Yeshiva