DRAMATIC APPEAL: Chareidi Leaders Turn To President Herzog To Halt Arrests Of Bnei Yeshiva

The Vaad HaYeshivos, the organization that serves as the primary liaison between the Chareidi community and the IDF on matters relating to yeshiva students, has formally appealed to President Isaac Herzog to intervene and help bring an end to the ongoing arrests of Bnei Yeshiva, according to a report in i24NEWS.

In its letter, the organization warns that the continued arrests are creating growing frustration within the Chareidi community and are having consequences far beyond the individual cases. It urges President Herzog to use the influence of his office to intervene and work toward ending the arrests before the situation deteriorates further.

The letter states that the current policy is producing the opposite of its intended goal, warning that the ongoing arrests are causing some to develop “thoughts of identification with the most extreme groups.” The organization argues that the current reality is increasing alienation rather than encouraging cooperation and understanding.

The appeal comes amid continued political and legal tensions surrounding the draft issue, as enforcement against Bnei Yeshiva classified as draft evaders remains a central issue in Israel’s public and political debate.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)