WAR PREPARATIONS: Israel Believes U.S. Preparing For Renewed Full-Scale War With Iran

Israeli officials believe the United States is intensifying preparations for the possibility of returning to a full-scale military confrontation with Iran, potentially within the next several weeks, according to an i24NEWS report.

Officials who are in contact with Washington described significant U.S. preparations for a scenario in which high-intensity fighting resumes. They said American officials are already working on operational plans. One Israeli official said, “There will be a war. The only question is when.”

For now, Israel is largely monitoring developments from the sidelines, including the collapse of the memorandum of understanding, the limited confrontation surrounding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and the Iranian regime’s latest actions. In Jerusalem, the assessment is growing that these developments point in one direction: renewed escalation that could lead to another round of fighting.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is expected to meet President Trump in the coming days, although the date has not yet been finalized. Operation Rising Lion was launched shortly after the two leaders met in February, when intelligence reports were presented to President Trump.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)