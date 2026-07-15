TERROR IN ISRAEL: Woman Injured In Stone-Throwing Attack In The Shomron

An Israeli woman driving near the yishuv of Ma’ale Levona was injured by terrorists who hurled stones at Israeli vehicles traveling on Route 60 in the Shomron on Wednesday morning.

The woman received emergency medical care at the scene and was evacuated to the hospital in light condition.

During the attack, the terrorists damaged three cars.

Security forces were called to the scene of the attack and launched a manhunt for the terrorists who fled the scene.

Searches are being carried out in the area, and security forces surrounded the nearby Palestinian town of Sinjil, northeast of Ramallah.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)